"Triple H got hurt really, really bad that night." - WWE Hall of Famer details his experience inside The Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up about his experience in the Elimination Chamber. The five-time WCW World Champion was one of the six participants to enter the unforgiving structure in 2002.

At that year's Survivor Series, the first-ever Elimination Chamber match took place with the WWE Heavyweight Championship on the line. Triple H entered the chamber as the defending champion with his opponents being Booker T, RVD, Kane, Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels.

The match was eventually won by The Heartbreak Kid, who dropped his former D-X stablemate with Sweet Chin Music to pick up the victory.

Speaking about his experience inside the ominous structure on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal, Booker T detailed that he was initially afraid to enter the chamber as he believed someone could get really hurt:

"I just felt like that night somebody was gonna get hurt. Triple H got hurt really, really bad that night. It was a night that I was, I must say I was afraid to walk inside the structure. It wasn't my forte of match. But once you get in there, everything kicks in. The adrenaline kicks in," Booker said.

Since that day nearly two decades ago, WWE Superstars have likely grown used to the Elimination Chamber, learning its ins and outs from fellow wrestlers and past events. But competing in the first-ever match in the forboding structure was probably a terrifying experience.

Triple-H suffered a throat injury inside the Elimination Chamber in 2002

Survivor Series 2002 is one of the most historic events in WWE history. The pay-per-view saw Shawn Michaels capture the World Heavyweight Championship in only his second bout since returning from a four-year absence from the ring.

The match was also noted for Rob Van Dam's famed Five Star Frog Splash on Triple H from the top of one of the Chamber's pods. The maneuver resulted in The Game suffering a crushed throat, causing a lot of swelling that made it almost impossible to breathe.

Still, Triple H managed to wrestle for over 25 minutes after suffering the brutal injury and was the last man eliminated in the match by his former partner.

