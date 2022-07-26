WWE Hall of Famer equates Becky Lynch feud with boxing legends

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield recently compared Becky Lynch's feud with Bianca Belair to boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

Big Time Becks returned at SummerSlam last year after a hiatus of 15 months. She defeated the EST within 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Since then, both women have collided on multiple occasions. At WrestleMania 38, Belair won the RAW Women's Championship from Lynch. Thus, escalating the feud between the two.

Recently on RAW Talk, JBL cited that The Man and The EST needed each other as competitors. He further compared them to the boxing legends along with WWE veterans The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The Hall of Famer also cited that he favored Bianca Belair on retaining her title at the upcoming premium live event.

"Great competitors need each other, Ali needed Frazier, The Undertaker needed HBK and I think these two great competitors thrive off each other. I think it's gonna be a great match up. I'm glad that they're both in their prime, and we get to watch it, I'm going with EST." (30:43 to 30:88)

Bianca Belair hopes her feud with Becky Lynch concludes at SummerSlam

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have been at the top of their game since the inception of their feud.

Speaking with New York Post in a recent interview, the EST looked back on her crushing loss to a returning Big Time Becks last year. She also said that she was looking forward to ending her one-year rivalry at the Greatest Party of Summer.

"To be able to go to SummerSlam this year, I feel like I can redeem my reputation and not have my memories from SummerSlam be one that’s a low memory but end on a high note. I just want to write that final chapter and end it as a fairytale in my story."

Becky Lynch returned with a heel character and has been lashing out at her opponents. The Man faced former nemesis Asuka and Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell in a triple threat match but was unsuccessful in winning the RAW Women's Championship.

Who do you think will emerge triumphant at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair or Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments section below.

