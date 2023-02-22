WWE Hall of Famer freaks out when The Boogeyman's name is mentioned during the show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, six-time world champion Booker T was freaked out when The Boogeyman's name was mentioned during commentary.

On NXT, Chase U faced The Dyad members Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler tonight while Joe Gacy and Ava Raine were ringside. Since the match involved the heel faction, WWE commentators Booker T and Vic Joseph discussed darker gimmicks.

Joseph brought up The Boogeyman at one point, and the former world champion found himself in chills. When the 58-year-old star was a full-time wrestler in WWE, he induced fear into his opponents by using scary tactics and mind games before and during the matches.

At WrestleMania 22, he defeated WWE Hall of Famer King Booker T and Queen Sharmell in less than four minutes.

During tonight's NXT, when Vic Joseph mentioned Booker T's former rival, he told him to stop. On the commentary, the six-time world champion said that he still has nightmares and could never forget The Boogeyman.

Unsurprisingly, nearly every superstar on the roster was terrified of facing this twisted opponent. JBL, Booker T, and The Miz were among the unfortunate men who had to face him.

What did you think of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's reaction? Sound off in the comments section below.

