WWE Hall of Famer frustrated with lack of an opportunity to return for an in-ring singles match after 23 years to properly retire

WWE is known for bringing back wrestling legends from yesteryears. However, even as Lita and Trish Stratus are back once again to compete at WrestleMania, Hall of Famer Madusa feels that WWE has chosen not to bring her back.

Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, is an extremely famous member of the wrestling world. Over the course of her career, she was a trailblazer for women's wrestling everywhere. However, when it comes to her run, she's infamous for taking the WWE Women's Title over to WCW and dumping it in the trash.

While that's in the past, and she's now a Hall of Famer, the star is yet to appear in a proper WWE singles match since then. It should be noted that she appeared in a Women's Battle Royal at the Evolution event and has also been involved in a 24/7 Championship segment where she has pinned and been pinned to win the title, but neither of those were proper in-ring matches.

Speaking on TV Insider about a retirement match in the company, Madusa expressed her frustration with the fact that the company didn't bring her back for a last match despite having her on the payroll.

"I would love to have a retirement match. I’m not dissing any era, but there are other eras before the 'Attitude Era.' There is still a woman under WWE legend’s contract that they can do something with. But they chose not to."

The legend added that she wanted to come back for one last match.

"A retirement match would be wonderful. We see Trish Stratus and Lita all the time. I think those girls are great. But that’s all we see. I’m not sick of them. I’m just sick of seeing just them. I have high respect for those two women. But damn it, if it was them at 60, they would be pounding the pavement just as hard as I am."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE

@Madusa_rocks | @roxanne_wwe From dumping the WWF Women's title in the trash to helping take the NXT Women's Tag Team titles out of the trash, things have come full circle for WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blayze! #WWE NXT From dumping the WWF Women's title in the trash to helping take the NXT Women's Tag Team titles out of the trash, things have come full circle for WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blayze!#WWE #WWENXT @Madusa_rocks | @roxanne_wwe https://t.co/M2avHwuL0S

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa names Charlotte Flair as the person she wants to face in her return match

Speaking on who she would like to face, the Hall of Famer named current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

She also named three other legendary stars in Natalya, Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley.

"It would have to be somebody I can have a great match with. That if I bump my head and forgot something they can carry the match. Anything can happen. It could be a Nattie, Beth Phoenix, a Rhea Ripley. Everyone wants to see Charlotte Flair and Madusa. I still think that would be phenomenal."

Henry T. Casey @henrytcasey Charlotte Flair having a moment with each and every fan. She could be a legit babyface if they wanted. Charlotte Flair having a moment with each and every fan. She could be a legit babyface if they wanted. https://t.co/epWHXizzUU

It will be interesting to see how the match pans out if Blayze finally returns to the ring.

Whom would you like to see Madusa face? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes