WWE Hall of Famer, Gerald Brisco, has been fired from WWE after working with them for 36 years.

Gerald Brisco has been the scout for new wrestlers with potential for WWE since 2010. He revealed on Twitter that last night, he received a call from the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who informed him that he had been fired. However, he went on to say that despite his firing, he would still be there to help with the talent whenever he is needed.

"Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i am (sic) no longer needed. I’m ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks."

Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 10, 2020

Gerald Brisco went on to add in a separate tweet that he wanted a little space. So for everyone who was asking for an interview at this time, he needed to step back and take a breath as he has no anger, but a lot of emotions.

"I appreciate all the well wishes I would also like to add that I need a little space so everyone asking for an interview at this time I need to step back take a deep breath just remember I have no anger just emotions at this time."

I appreciate all the well wishes I would also like to add that I need a little space so everyone asking for an interview at this time I need to step back take a deep breath just remember I have no anger just emotions at this time — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 10, 2020

Gerald Brisco in WWE

It was originally reported in April that Gerald Brisco was released from his contract as part of the company-wide cuts that took place when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. Brisco clarified that he had not been fired, but furloughed. However, now, it appears that he has been completely removed from his position in WWE.

Gerald Brisco worked in WWE as part of The Brisco Brothers in 1984. The tag team would retire the following year, but Gerald Brisco signed on as an agent. During his 36-year run as a part of WWE, Brisco worked both on-screen and behind the scenes. His famous on-screen role was as one of Vince McMahon's puppets.

Advertisement

Brisco also won the WWE 24/7 title earlier this year at the RAW Reunion show.

Gerald Brisco has now ended his time in WWE after 36 years with the company.

Stay tuned, as more WWE releases are reportedly coming up soon.