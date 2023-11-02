WWE Hall of Famer gets emotional as he remembers Matthew Perry following his untimely passing

Former WWE professional wrestler Mick Foley wrote a heartfelt note as he reminisced about Matthew Perry, who tragically passed earlier this week.

Mick, considered one of the more renowned players in WWE, is currently one of the company's ambassadors. The Hall of Famer has had one of the most widely acknowledged matches of all time, which is a reason for his popularity in the WWE Universe. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude on social media for the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, The Hardcore Legend expressed his condolences to the departed personality.

On his Instagram, Foley displayed a t-shirt of Matthew's character from the sitcom Friends, where Perry played the role of the iconic Chandler Bing. Foley also added how the t-shirt would be a token of remembrance, which he'll carry with pride. He reflected on the Halloween days when he passed watching movies of Matthew:

"I ordered this shirt just two days before Matthew Perry’s passing. So receiving it now is a little bittersweet, but I will wear it with pride. So many of my favorite Friends storylines focused on Mathew’s iconic Chandler Bing character – including the on-again/off again relationship with Janice that I enjoyed so much. I spent a good part of my Halloween watching movies with Matthew - “Fools Rush In”, “The Whole Nine Yards” and “The Ron Clark Story”. Such a talented man, gone way too soon. #RIPMatthewPerry"

Check out Mick Foley's Instagram post below:

WWE legend Mick Foley paid tribute to the late star Matthew Perry

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to share his heartfelt words about the late actor. Foley asserted how big of a fan he was of Perry as he talked about his connection with the latter's character. He also added kind words for the late actor's family and friends:

"RIP MATTHEW PERRY I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of #Friends — I’ve been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days — and Perry’s Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most. My heart goes out to his family, friends and his many fans. #RIPMatthewPerry"

It would be interesting to see if Mick Foley would further appear in the ring in the near future or not.

