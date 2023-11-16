WWE Hall of Famer gives his honest take on Roman Reigns competing in very few matches this year

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the number of matches Roman Reigns has had this year so far.

The Tribal Chief has only competed in 11 matches this year, which includes TV and house shows. His Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was on the line in only nine of those bouts. The Head of the Table is currently not advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames, the last Premium Live Event of 2023. It's unlikely that he'll compete in another televised match this year.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Roman Reigns only working a few matches this year. He thought the champion had 22 matches, but the correct number is 11.

"You know, people are gonna find something to complain about all the time. I think one of the biggest complaints was guys work too much... Go back to the old days and just think about how many times Hogan worked on television in a calendar year. Might be less than that, and nobody was bigger than Hogan... Can you imagine a boxer boxing 22 times in a year? Or an MMA fighter fighting 22 times in a year? 22 times is actually a lot. That's just the way I look at it. So I look at the pros and cons of it. If Roman wasn't selling no tickets, we could talk," said Booker. [44:36-45:40]

Roman Reigns retained his title at WWE Crown Jewel, but LA Knight isn't done with him yet

The Head of the Table defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He didn't win the match clean, as there was an interference by The Bloodline, as usual.

On SmackDown last week, The Megastar cut a promo in the ring before his match and stated that he isn't done with The Bloodline. He still wants the title, which means he wants another match against Roman Reigns.

It'll be interesting to see whether LA Knight gets his wish and whether he'll get the job done if he ends up facing Roman again.

