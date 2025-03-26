WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg gets 100% real on Vince McMahon's controversial situation

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg dominated under Vince McMahon's regime. However, he recently got candid about McMahon's controversial situation and pointed out a few things.

In 2022, Vince McMahon was surrounded by controversy, which eventually led to a lawsuit and his exit from WWE. The situation is still difficult to grasp for many, and veterans and legends who worked with McMahon have given their takes in the past.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg got 100% real about the Vince McMahon situation and his exit from WWE. However, he didn't take shots at his former boss, nor did he get into the legality of the lawsuit, but he did state that he was a 'Vince guy' and couldn't have dreamt of a world where Mr.McMahon was not in charge of the Stamford-based promotion.

"No, no, not at all. Never. I never would have imagined that. It must have been something pretty gnarly to get him out of that role... All I can say is Vince was always wonderful to me, other than not giving me my retirement match, but he couldn’t because he wasn’t part of the organization anymore. You got your Vince guys and your guys who weren’t Vince guys. I like to think that I was a Vince guy."

He added:

"You treat people how you want to be treated, and he always treated me with respect, so I tried to show him the same. If you’re ever trying to get some kind of bad news from me about Vince and that situation, I can’t give it. I never thought there would be a day I would be alive or he’d be alive that he wasn’t leading the charge," Goldberg said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will retire in 2025

Goldberg has been in the industry for nearly three decades. However, he was inactive as a performer for an entire decade before he returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run under Vince McMahon. In the said run, he won the Universal Championship but didn't get his retirement match.

While Vince McMahon promised him a match and eventually left WWE, Goldberg got in touch with Triple H, the current Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based company. Earlier this year, the former Universal Champion stated that he would have his final match in the summer of 2025 under The Game's creative regime.

As of now, there's no opponent or PLE announced for the veteran's final match.

