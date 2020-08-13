WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg reveals his future in wrestling

Wrestling is not the easiest sport to retire from. Wrestlers who have spent their entire lives in the ring, tend to hold on to their wrestling careers for longer than they should. As a result, a lot of times, a wrestler's legacy is 'tarnished' by his last few years of wrestling, when he can no longer do what he was once able to in the ring. This has been seen in many wrestlers, but according to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, that is not the case for him at all.

While a lot of people may not know, Goldberg is 53 years of age. He is still extremely fit and agile in the ring, however, over his last few matches, especially the one against The Undertaker, it has become clear that he is not the man that he once was. During a recent interview with American Monster Productions (h/t 411 Mania), Bill Goldberg talked about wrestling at his age and if that was tarnishing his legacy. He also talked about if he wanted to stop wrestling.

Goldberg on wrestling at his age in WWE

During his interview, Goldberg talked about wrestling in WWE and at his age. He said that he was not done with wrestling. He felt that he could still wrestle and given a month to prepare, he could be in spectacular shape and ready to return to the WWE ring.

“You want to leave at the top, right? You want to leave the biggest, baddest son of a bitch, period. But guess what? My thought process changed when I became a guy that’s 50 years old that can still do this shit. I used to talk about Ric Flair being over 40 and how goofy he was wrestling. Now I’m 53 right now and I just got done, that’s ridiculous. The fact is, the way I look at it now, there is me then and there is me now, and show me another 53 year old dude who can do it. Give me a month, the guys only give me three weeks every time anyway, give me an extra week, give me a month, I’ll show you what I can look like. Not many people can do that at 53 years old with a lot of things contributing to it, mainly injuries, especially what I’ve been through.”

Goldberg went on to mention that he was not tarnishing his legacy at all wrestling in WWE.

“I’m not tarnishing what I used to do, because I’m a different person now. I’m older now. I’m giving you a different version. Sure as shit I’m not 300 pounds and I can’t press 300 pound guys over my head like I used to. But show me a 53 year old man who can do that. There ain’t any.”

It appears that WWE fans may not have seen the last of Goldberg in the ring. It's not clear when he will wrestle again, but it is obvious that Goldberg is ready and rearing to go if WWE should call him.