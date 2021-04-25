WWE Hall of Famer reveals why he refused to lose against Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine has recalled how he refused to lose a match against Sting in WCW.

Valentine, 69, is best known for his multiple stints in WWE between 1978 and 1994. He also had two spells with WCW (1992 and 1996-1998). His first run abruptly ended after Sting was booked to defeat him on the October 19, 1992 taping of WCW Saturday Night.

Speaking to Title Match Network, Valentine said he only wanted to lose if he could attack Sting after the match or the following week.

“I started out real well there [WCW] but then Cowboy Bill Watts came in as the booker,” Valentine said. “He wanted me to do a job [lose] for Sting on television, and I go, ‘I don’t do jobs unless there’s something in there for me. If I can beat him up next week or drop him afterwards, if there’s something for me… I’m just gonna go out there like a jabroni and put this guy over?’”

Valentine’s refusal to lose ultimately led to his departure from WCW. He also said in the interview that he never received the $5,000 paycheck he was owed for the booking.

Greg Valentine is not a fan of Sting

Greg Valentine was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004

Sting, 62, has worked for companies including WCW, WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW during his 36-year wrestling career.

Despite Sting’s experience and respect among many of his peers, Greg Valentine admitted he has never been a fan of the WCW icon.

“I didn’t think he was that hot, big [of] a deal anyway, and I still don’t,” he added. “I’m not a Sting fan. Nice guy but, you know, I refused to do the job and I walked out.”

Five years after retiring, Sting recently returned to in-ring action with AEW. He joined forces with Darby Allin to defeat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fight at AEW Revolution in March.

