WWE Hall of Famer "hated" his job while working for Vince McMahon

Pro Wrestling Icon Arn Anderson recently revealed that he hated working for WWE and Vince McMahon as a backstage producer.

For the majority of his career after retiring from the ring in 2000, Anderson's role as a producer was to put the various spots in the match together before McMahon would have the final say on the finish.

Despite working with great talent, the Hall of Famer stated on the ARN show that he did not like being in charge of matches only to have Vince verbally assault him.

"If you want the truth, I hated that job. I hated being in charge of matches that I had no power or authority. I was responsible for the end result. If the story that was told or the physicality was not good, the finish wasn’t good, whatever, Vince chewed my ass out," said Anderson. [H/T Wrestling News]

Arn Anderson was released from WWE in 2019. Following on from that, he revitalized his on-screen persona as he worked as the ringside manager for Cody Rhodes in AEW.

Ex-WWE referee wants Vince McMahon to return

In July 2022, the 77-year-old announced his retirement from the business after various reports came out alleging that he had sent millions of dollars of hush money to various women over the years to silence his affairs.

One person who wants WWE to honor Vince McMahon's contributions to wrestling is ex-WWE ref Mike Chioda, who said on his Monday Mailbag show that he wants to see his old boss back on screen.

“I’m sure he’ll come back, hopefully in another year or so or maybe next year at WrestleMania. Give it a little bit of time and then hopefully he gets the right send-off he deserves for running a major company and employing people like myself for 35 years," said Chioda. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Since Vince retired, his daughter Stephanie McMahon and former entertainment agent Nick Khan have assumed the role of Co-CEOs of WWE, while his son-in-law Triple H is now in charge of creative decisions.

Would you like to see WWE honor Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes