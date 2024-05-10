WWE Hall of Famer heaps massive praise on Chelsea Green; calls her the best part of the show

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently had high praise for Chelsea Green. He stated that the Hot Mess was the most entertaining part of the show whenever he watched Monday Night RAW.

Green portrays the character of a heel on WWE TV, but she has been involved in a lot of segments that some fans have found entertaining. She is also very active on social media as she shares a lot of posts, thus maintaining her character. Chelsea and her tag team partner, Piper Niven, were recently drafted to SmackDown, and they will most probably be seen together on the upcoming episode of the blue brand as Niven is set to face Jade Cargill in the first round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that he was a big fan of Chelsea Green. The 52-year-old veteran explained that although she only gets a little bit of TV time, the Hot Mess knows how to make the most of it and make it entertaining.

"I'm a massive Chelsea Green fan. What I truly appreciate about Chelsea... nobody makes more with less than her. She gets about a minute of TV time, and she entertains me. They'll give Chelsea a minute or two of TV time in a three hour show, and after that three hour show, I'm thinking to myself, wow, Chelsea Green was the most entertaining part of that show. She's not the main event, but she's the one I'm talking about when the main event is over," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for the former Women's Tag Team Champion remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green competed in a title match on NXT this week

Chelsea Green has been part of WWE for several years, as she spent the majority of her run in NXT before she was initially released in 2021. The Hot Mess returned to the Stamford-based company at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. During the latest episode of the white and gold brand, she went one-on-one with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Prodigy was successful in retaining her coveted title against Green and she made a huge statement to the NXT women's division in the process. Although the Hot Mess did not manage to win, she presented herself as a top singles championship contender.

Whether Chelsea wins a singles title in WWE remains to be seen.

