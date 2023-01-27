WWE Hall of Famer hints at a potential Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 return

With the Royal Rumble taking place tomorrow night, the road to WrestleMania is almost officially underway. One star who has teased a possible comeback this weekend is the Hall of Famer Madusa (a.k.a Alundra Blayze).

The three-time Women's Champion made a name for herself in the 1990s both as part of World Wrestling Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling. Her wrestling career was immortalized in 2015 when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Despite not having wrestled a match since 2018, the 58-year-old star recently responded to a fan on social media, hinting at a potential return to the ring.

With only 10 women having confirmed their entry for the Rumble match, there is undoubtedly a chance for multiple stars of the past, including Madusa, to make their presence known.

WWE Hall of Famer on who will win the men's Royal Rumble match

Whilst there is always a chance for a surprise victor, many seem certain that the returning Cody Rhodes will be the one to win the men's match this Saturday.

One person who echoes this opinion is Mick Foley, who recently gave his pick for the winner of the men's match on his podcast, Foley is Pod.

"I would be absolutely fine with Cody Rhodes winning that Rumble, and going on to face the opponent of his choice. Barring a surprise by Steve [Austin] or Dwayne ['The Rock' Johnson], I'm going with Cody," Foley said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The American Nightmare has been out of action since June 2022, after he suffered a horrific torn pectoral injury which forced him to go on the shelf mere months after his WWE return.

Which two stars will win the Royal Rumble match this Saturday? Give us your picks in the comments section below.

Check out 36 fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble:

