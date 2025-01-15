WWE Hall of Famer hit hard by the recent passing of wrestling legend Black Bart

The wrestling world lost legendary star Black Bart on January 9 after a long battle with cancer, with one WWE Hall of Famer admitting that he was hit hard by the loss. Bart wrestled for plenty of promotions in his career, including WWE, WCW, and NWA.

At the age of 76, Bart peacefully passed away more than two years after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. His medical insurance ran out last December, so he was moved back home to spend the rest of his days until January 9.

Multiple wrestling stars paid tribute to Bart, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The former World Heavyweight Champion described himself as devastated due to the passing of "Hangman." He considered him a mentor, who helped him get started in the industry before making it big in WCW.

"Black Bart was a guy who I got a chance to spend a lot of time with in the Dallas, Texas Sportatorium, Global Wrestling Federation. I got a chance to watch Bart before I ever get a chance to meet him or wrestle against him or anything like that. Losing Bart, for me, that was one that really hit me hard. When I found out the news, it was one that really touched me in a way to where it's like, 'Wow.' You see your mortality, but somebody like Bart, he was like a mentor," Booker said on his Hall of Fame podcast. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Booker T. and his brother, Stevie Ray, wrestled for the Global Wrestling Federation from 1992 to 1993. Black Bart, on the other hand, is a former GWF Brass Knuckles Champion and a three-time GWF Tag Team Champion.

JBL remembers Black Bart

In addition to being a wrestler, Black Bart also served as a trainer. His most famous student was none other than John "Bradshaw" Layfield. The former WWE Champion remembered his trainer in a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.

"Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I love you big brother. RIP," Bradshaw wrote.

As mentioned by JBL, he won the GWF Tag Team Championship with Bart during his time there. He would end up in WWE, where he reached the pinnacle by winning the WWE Championship in 2004.

