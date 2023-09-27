A WWE Hall of Famer hopes to return to the squared circle for one more match. The former Champion wants their kids to watch them wrestle.

Kelly Kelly last appeared in a WWE ring in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She also held the 24/7 championship belt for a brief period in 2019. The former Divas Champion recently gave birth to her twins. She named them Brooklyn and Jaxon.

In a conversation with People, Barbie Blank said she would show her kids all her past matches and tell them she was a great wrestler. Kelly also expressed her desire to have one more fight inside the WWE ring. She hopes to wrestle in front of her kids.

"(I will)tell them that their mom was one badass wrestler. And to get to show them all my old matches, memorabilia, and hopefully I’ll get to wrestle one more time with them sitting front row cheering mommy on!"[Barbie Blank said]

The WWE legend also talked about her pregnancy experience

In the same interview, Barbie Blank also talked about her pregnancy journey, sharing her experience from the very beginning.

Blank recently became a mother on September 10th. She has been vocal about her pregnancy since day one. The Hall of Famer had also expressed her struggles about not being able to conceive in the past. Kelly Kelly's entire fertility journey would be featured in a documentary.

“I’ve had an incredible pregnancy overall. The first trimester was a little rough with all of the morning sickness but once I got through that, the rest of my pregnancy has been breezy.”[Kelly Kelly said]

The 36-year-old added:

“There are times when I just sit and think ‘OMG! I have three heartbeats inside of me right now, and two tiny humans in my belly!’ It literally blows my mind and really proves women’s bodies are magic and we can do anything.”

Will Kelly Kelly get her wish of having a match in front of her kids? If so, who would be the ideal opponent for her? Sound off in the comments section below.

