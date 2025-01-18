WWE Hall of Famer hopes Vince McMahon "comes out alright," claims ex-Chairman will move forward with his plans (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon remains a talked-about figure in pro wrestling following his recent claim that the ongoing case against him has been closed. Teddy Long reacted to the recent developments and believed McMahon could be plotting his next move.

The past few years have been primarily about Vince McMahon's downfall, which began with internal investigations into his hush-money payments.

McMahon would briefly step down from all his roles, only to return to WWE in an executive capacity. However, a sexual misconduct and trafficking lawsuit by former employee Janel Grant would mark his second exit, and as things stand, there isn't a way back for the 79-year-old into WWE. This comes at a time when federal agencies are also looking into various sexual assault allegations against Mr. McMahon.

Teddy Long discussed Vince McMahon's legal battles on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Bill Apter and clarified his stance on the matter. The former General Manager said that if the charges against McMahon were dismissed, he would congratulate his former boss and wish him nothing but the best.

Regarding McMahon's future, Teddy Long speculated that the former self-booked world champion could pursue reported plans of setting up a new media company.

"I think he will move forward with what he is trying to do. Like I said, I've always been this way about everything. A person is not guilty until they are found guilty. So if this gets right with Vince, if the stuff gets dismissed, congratulations to him, man, because I hope everything with him comes out alright." [5:43 onwards]

Vince McMahon is looking to put the past behind him

He doesn't tweet too often, but whenever Vince McMahon drops a social media post, it shakes the wrestling world to its core. That's exactly what he did last week, claiming that "the case" was closed and that he was seemingly done with multiple investigations.

It would later be clarified that McMahon only settled with the SEC without admitting/denying its findings, and it only pertained to the hush money scandal.

While McMahon is still facing a civil lawsuit and a criminal investigation, he personally seems ready to move on and focus on what's next in a controversial career.

As reported, McMahon is working towards establishing an "entertainment hub company" that would not compete with WWE or any wrestling-related content but would rather look to fund projects in movies and TV.

He might have grand plans, but for now, VKM's legal struggles are seemingly far from over.

