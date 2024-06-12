WWE Hall of Famer has important advice for Ricochet if he joins AEW

Ricochet is expected to leave WWE once his contract expires next month. He was written off television on RAW this past Monday and it seems like he has made his last appearance for the Stamford-based company. It is widely believed that he will likely end up in AEW, so WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave him some important advice.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray speculated that The Future of Flight will possibly sign with AEW. The wrestling legend advised him to get back into the best shape of his career because he would have to return to his "old self" to fit in with the style of wrestling AEW incorporates.

"What Ricochet is going to have to do is he's going to have to become that Ricochet of old all over again. There's not going to be like, you know, in the WWE as many moves and all of the athleticism as Ricochet does, he can pick and choose what he wants to do and when. Because, it's more about the storytelling of the match. In AEW, Ricochet is going to be required to go balls to the wall at all times with the Ricochet style that people on independent wrestling and, you know, AEW style have come to known and love," Bully Ray said. [16:21 - 17:02]

Bully Ray went on:

"Am I saying he can't do that? Absolutely not. He could probably do with his eyes closed and blindfolded, but you're still going to have to get your body up to that performance level again." [17:03 - 17:15]

You can watch the podcast below:

Ricochet was seemingly written off WWE television during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW after Bron Breakker viciously attacked him, following which the former United States Champion was sent to a medical facility in an ambulance. Breakker hit him with a powerslam on the hood of a car, breaking the windshield in the process.

Where will Ricochet end up once his WWE contract expires?

Ricochet has plenty of options once he becomes a free agent. Fightful Select recently reported that AEW was an option for the former United States Champion. AEW is potentially already preparing for his arrival although there has been no negotiation between the two sides.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is also reportedly interested in Ricochet. The Future of Flight previously worked with the Japanese promotion before he was signed by WWE in 2018. In NJPW, the 35-year-old star won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in 2014. He was also a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and a three-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion.

Other probable options for Ricochet include Major League Wrestling and TNA Wrestling, but AEW possibly offers the best contract financially.

