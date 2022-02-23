‘Kill him!’- WWE Hall of Famer instructed Road Dogg to beat up fan who punched him twice

Road Dogg recently shared a story involving Scott Hall, Jeff Jarrett, and an unruly fan who attacked him at ringside.

He was paired with Jeff Jarrett after signing with WWE in late 1994. Around that time, Jarrett engaged in a feud with then-popular babyface Razor Ramon, aka Scott Hall.

According to Road Dogg, a fan once attacked him when he was at ringside during a singles match between Hall and Jarrett. The fan jumped the guardrail and punched the WWE Hall of Famer twice:

"I just got out of the Marine Corp and wrestled a little bit but I really had no idea what I was doing. A guy jumped over the rail and just punched me in the face twice and I didn’t really know what to do about it and Jeff [Jarrett] and Razor [Ramon] were in the ring working."

At first, Road Dogg was confused and thought that the attack was part of the script. When he tried to confirm the same with Hall and Jarrett, he was told to beat up the fan.

"I looked up at them like, ‘What’s going on here guys? Is this part of the deal here?’ And they were both looking at me like, ‘Kill him!’ So, I beat the cr*p out of the guy and he came to the bar later at the hotel bleeding, he was all proud that he was a part of the show," said Road Dogg. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Similar to Road Dogg, Scott Hall has been on the receiving end of fan attacks in the past

Scott Hall has seen his fair share of incidents involving fans who attempted to enter the ring and attack wrestlers. The most notable instance that comes to mind is the formation of the nWo, at Bash At The Beach 1996. Shortly after Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined forces with The Outsiders, a fan entered the ring and approached Kevin Nash.

Nash immediately began beating the fan down, and Hall joined him as well. Check out this rare footage below:

Here's another incident in which a fan approached Hall with the intent to attack him but ended up getting thrashed by the nWo:

Hall later spoke about the Bash at The Beach incident and was quite clear about what fans should avoid when they come to watch wrestling shows. The veteran said that fans are allowed to boo as much as they want, but they should never touch a wrestler or jump the barricade.

