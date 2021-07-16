"There’s not a spot for me" - WWE Hall of Famer says Corey Graves and Pat McAfee occupy his ideal commentary role

WWE legend JBL has opened up about possibly returning to the commentary booth in the company. The WWE Hall of Famer, though, feels that he doesn't have a spot as both SmackDown and RAW have a heel commentator.

JBL took time off from WWE in 2006 to recover from a back injury by becoming a commentator on SmackDown. He returned to the ring until he retired for good in 2009. The former world champion moved to the commentary booth once again in 2012 and featured until 2017 on SmackDown.

In his most recent Q&A session on his YouTube page, JBL was asked about possibly returning to commentary in WWE. JBL didn't rule it out, but stated that the two heel commentary positions are filled by Corey Graves and Pat McAfee in WWE.

"There’s not a spot for me. I mean, Corey Graves and Pat McAfee are the only two spots that there’s a heel commentator for, you know? There’s SmackDown and Raw. I really don’t fit into the NXT mold because I didn’t come through NXT. I think Wade Barrett is much better in that role. Wade Barrett’s fantastic by the way and when I first heard he was going to potentially be a commentator for them, I sent a note in really recommending him because I thought he’d be awesome and he is. He’s a smart guy, great voice. But all these guys are smart guys with great voices and terrific insight. I think Corey and Pat and Wade do an outstanding job," said JBL. (H/T Post Wrestling)

JBL stated that both commentators are young and they may not move away from the role anytime soon.

Current commentators in WWE

WWE has made quite a few changes to their commentary team over the last few years. The RAW commentary team currently includes Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and former MMA commentator, Jimmy Smith.

Over on SmackDown, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are the two commentators. McAfee took up the role earlier this year after featuring in a few different roles in WWE in the past.

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett and WWE Hall Of Famer, Beth Phoenix, take care of the commentary duties on NXT.

