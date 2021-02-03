WWE Hall of Famer JBL reunites with a friend from his past at the Royal Rumble

The WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield has been long retired from in-ring competition and is now an announcer. He often makes appearances as a ring announcer and on pay-per-view panels.

JBL's most recent appearance was at the Royal Rumble last Sunday, where he was on the kick-off show panel.

However, another figure from the Ruthless Agression Era popped up in the women's Royal Rumble - Jillian Hall. JBL got a chance to reunite with his former manager.

In September of 2005, JBL hired Jillian Hall as his manager in order to organize his career for the better. She filled that role for about six months before they both went separate ways in their careers.

Hall came out singing as the eighth entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble and lasted a while before being eliminated. She even formed a little alliance with Billie Kay with the name of "Billie and Jilly."

Prior to the Royal Rumble, Jillian Hall hadn't wrestled for WWE in 10 years

Hall was a major figure in the women's division towards the end of the 2000s. She won the Divas Championship in October of 2009 when she was at the peak of her career.

After dropping the belt, Hall never got to hold it again or any other title for that matter. Soon she assumed the role of a trainer in WWE's developmental, Ohio Valley Wrestling, but that didn't last long as only months later, she was released.

Hall carried her fame into the independent circuit, even making it to TNA for a short while which seemed to be her last in-ring venture before she retired. Her return to the WWE Royal Rumble was a surprise.

It might be a one-off but you never know. She might return to the ring again sometime soon or maybe as a panellist to reform her alliance with JBL.