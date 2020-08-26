At the recently concluded SummerSlam pay-per-view, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE TV for the first time in months. Upon his return, he destroyed the newly crowned Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and former champion, Braun Strowman, to close out The Biggest Party of the Summer. There was definitely a different feel to his on-screen character, as he seemed more aggressive and didn't hesitate in demolishing two of his biggest rivals in Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

The Big Dog now finds himself in contention of winning back the Universal Championship within a few days' time at Payback and in the lead-up to the show, WWE Hall of Famer JBL explained how Reigns has evolved in WWE over the years.

"If you don't evolve throughout your career, you're not gonna have any longevity."@JCLayfield has lots of praise for @WWERomanReigns ahead of the #UniversalTitle Match this Sunday at #WWEPayback!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/DzOvSg0jiT — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 26, 2020

JBL explains how Roman Reigns has evolved in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer JBL was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump and during his conversation, the former WWE World Champion explained how evolving is the key to longevity for a Superstar.

JBL went on to take The Undertaker as an example of how a Superstar should evolve, stating that the recently released Last Ride documentary showcased how The Phenom evolved through his WWE career and it portrays the greatness of the future WWE Hall of Famer.

"You better evolve, you know, if you don't evolve, you're not gonna have any longevity. You know, you look at The Undertaker and they did the great documentary, The Last Ride. And The Undertaker evolved so many times throughout his career, tells you how great he is, how smart he is but it also tells you the necessity of evolution as you go through your career. You can't be the same as you were in the very beginning and Roman Reigns is starting to show that, I think it's very important and yeah I like the match-up this Sunday."

Roman Reigns will be returning to in-ring action this Sunday at WWE Payback, as he is set for a huge Triple Threat Match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Universal Championship bout.