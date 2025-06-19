WWE Hall of Famer Kane returning in huge announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is now scheduled to make a very rare appearance. The star is returning to the wrestling scene for the first time in quite a while.

It's quite rare for wrestling fans to see the mayor return to the world of wrestling for any opportunity, and they will be looking forward to the Wrestling Under the Stars event. The Big Red Machine has largely been uninvolved in WWE or wrestling in general over the past few years, with the exception of a very few selected appearances. As the years have passed, such appearances from the star have become few and far between.

Now, he will be appearing for the Wrestling Under the Stars event presented by Northeast Wrestling for a meet-and-greet opportunity, where fans will have the chance to meet the Hall of Famer and maybe even get some mementos of the occasion. The others appearing at the show include former WWE stars such as MVP, Matt Riddle, Isla Dawn, Arn Anderson, and more.

"@newwrestling1 returns to Eastwood Field in Niles, OH for Wrestling Under The Stars on Sat, July 19th! Our guests include WWE Alumni @MariaLKanellis & @RealIslaDawn! Plus @KaneWWE @Sheltyb803 @The305MVP @SuperKingofBros & all the stars of NEW!"

Fans will have to wait and see if he appears in WWE as well in the future.

