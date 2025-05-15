WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash demands $3 million to do one major thing

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is willing to do something unique for a whopping $3 million. Nash is currently signed to a WWE Legends deal but is free to make appearances outside the company.

One of the biggest changes to WWE under TKO is sponsorship, with many brands' logos plastered all over the ring. Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration drink is one of its top sponsors and has always been visible outside of the ring, sometimes in the middle of the squared circle.

Paul reportedly offered Stone Cold Steve Austin $1 million to dress as the Prime bottle at WrestleMania 41, but The Texas Rattlesnake turned it down. KSI and IShowSpeed have worn the costume at WrestleMania 39 and 40, respectively.

On a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash and co-host Sean Oliver discussed Austin turning down a million dollars from The Maverick. Nash wasn't surprised but admitted that if he were offered $3 million, he would gladly wear the Prime bottle costume.

"Sh*t, get up to about to $3M, I'll put that mother**cker on. I’ll be the f***ing bottle," Nash said. [2:47 - 2:58]

Logan Paul and Kevin Nash have a little bit of history, with the Hall of Famer calling out the YouTuber. Their beef was squashed eventually, so it will be interesting to see if Paul offers Nash $3 million to wear the biggest Prime bottle costume in WWE history.

Kevin Nash to appear in comedy-drama movie

The Rock, John Cena, and Batista are not the only WWE Superstars who went to Hollywood. Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Miz, Kevin Nash, Goldberg, and many more tried their hand at acting, with Nash still getting roles from time to time.

Nash was recently cast in a movie called Caroline along with Andy Richter, Teri Polo, James Udom, Davida Williams, and Sa’Raya Paris Johnson. It tells the story of an 11-year-old girl named Caroline, who is a shoplifter.

"I’m looking forward to working with such a fantastic cast," Nash said. [H/T: Fightful]

Big Daddy Cool has appeared in several films over the years, including The Punisher, The Longest Yard, Rock of Ages, John Wick, and the Magic Mike movie series.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More