WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash set to star in "COVID-19: Invasion" movie

It's often said that art imitates life, and Hollywood is clearly no different. There doesn't appear to be an end in sight right now in terms of the COVID-19 virus, but the movie industry has already started making movies about it. This one just happens to star WWE Hall of Famer, "Big Sexy" Kevin Nash.

According to the former WWE Champion's IMDB page, Nash will be starring in a movie titled "COVID-19: Invasion". On the movie's IMDB page, it is described as: "Chinese bats invade America. It's up to Navy Seal Team Six to stop them."

The movie is written and directed by Micah Lyons and will also star Brooke Lyons and David D. Ford. It is slated to be in post-production, so it can be assumed that we will probably see this film sooner rather than later in a video-on-demand format. The poster for the movie has also been released, which you can view below in this article.

Sorry to hear that brother. Not a team we want to be on for sure. You guys stay strong too (still haven’t got my tastes back either) — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 3, 2020

Kevin Nash was part of The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" at WWE Survivor Series

Nash, who has long since retired from in-ring competition, was last seen at WWE Survivor Series a few weeks ago to pay tribute to The Undertaker, who had his "Final Fareware" at that event.

The former member of the nWo is no stranger to the COVID-19 virus. He and his family survived it earlier this year, which he revealed when he responded to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Twitter after he announced that his family got it as well.

"Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real."

The official poster for "COVID-19: Invasion" starring WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash.

What do you think of this upcoming movie from the WWE Hall of Famer? Will you be watching it or is it a pass? Sound off in the comments section below.