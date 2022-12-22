WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware reportedly hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is reportedly currently in the hospital.

Koko is a retired professional wrestler who became quite popular in the mid-1980s. in the Continental Wrestling Association. He was also a great performer during his time in the company but would often lose to the stars of the promotion in his matches.

Koko came to the ring with a blue-and-yellow macaw that he named "Frankie". The 64-year-old wrestled on the very first edition of Monday Night RAW and lost to fellow Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

The Wrestling Collection sent out a message asking for prayers for the wrestling legend earlier today.

"@WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, @wwekokobware, is currently hospitalized with unspecified medical issues at a facility in Mississippi. Join us as we keep Koko and his family in our prayers this holiday season! #PrayForKoko," tweeted The Wrestling Collection.

Wrestling legend IRS took to Twitter to wish Koko B. Ware well and a speedy recovery.

"Praying for a quick recovery for @wwekokobware!," tweeted IRS.

Koko B. Ware on talking The Rock out of quitting wrestling before his WWE career

Koko B. Ware spoke with Under the Mat Radio several years ago and told an interesting story about how he helped convince The Rock to stay committed to wrestling early in his career.

During the conversation, Koko B. Ware noted that The Rock was depressed about not making money in the wrestling business when his career first started. Koko told The Great One to keep working on his craft until he reached the biggest stage.

"When the Rock came down here from Miami he was a big, pretty, good looking young man and he was so depressed about not making no money in the wrestling business. When they had him down there in Memphis, Tennessee, he was starving to death and one night he was stretched out on the couch and said, 'I'm going to go get me a real job.' I told him, "keep working out and go to New York (WWE)." He said, 'I know but my dad already been up there and burnt all bridges.' And I told him, 'You get a chance. Go up there, you ain't like your dad... go up there and keep your mouth closed."

Koko B. Ware is a legend of the wrestling business and everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery.

What are your favorite moments from Koko's wrestling career? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes