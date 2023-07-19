Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle was spotted with a new look in his latest tweet.

Angle has been retired for four years now. He is regarded by many fans as the greatest wrestler to ever step foot in the squared circle.

Kurt Angle took to social media to share a change he made to his look and was seen sporting a beard in a video he posted via Twitter.

You can check out it below:

Kurt Angle is done with pro-wrestling

Angle revealed last year that Tony Khan's offered him an AEW contract on two occasions. Angle rejected Khan's officer both times. Here's what he told NBC Sports Boston:

"Well, you know what, they actually wanted me to wrestle in particular. Tony Khan gave me a call, wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore... They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well, or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well. I just wanted to start up my supplement company, so I wanted to put more time into that," Angle said. [H/T SEScoops]

Longtime fans of Kurt Angle are aware that he used to sport a beard back when he was a mainstay in TNA. Angle spent a decade in TNA from 2006 to 2016, and fans weren't exactly thrilled back then when he debuted the beard.

Angle is quite active on his social media and is seemingly enjoying his retirement. The last time he stepped foot in the ring was at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he battled Baron Corbin. Angle lost to Corbin at The Show of Shows and was given a loud ovation from fans for his contribution to the business.

