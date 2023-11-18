WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reveals reason of his early retirement from the company

Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle recently shared his honest opinion on his mid-life crisis after leaving professional wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer Angle recently opened up about Logan Paul's recent achievement at Crown Jewel. Sharing his views on the True Geordie podcast, Kurt asserted that he's delighted with The Maverick's achievement and also appreciated his skills in the squared circle. The Olympic Gold Medalist also drew a parallel between him and Paul, stating about how great accomplishments feel at an early age.

Kurt Angle recently shared his views on the True Geordie podcast about his post-retirement career phase as well. The WWE Hall of Famer stated how he was out of shape while closing up to the retirement phase. He also talked about his year-long crisis and his eventual recovery from it.

Angle said:

“Oh, I had it. I had it, say, for about a year after I retired. I didn’t go out the way I wanted to. I was not in the best of shape when I went out. I was slowing down. The reason why I retired is because I noticed that I wasn’t half the wrestler I was, and I didn’t want fans to remember me as this broken-down, aging wrestler. So that’s why I retired. I didn’t get to go out the way I wanted to, so that was really difficult on me. So I did go through a little bit of a crisis for about a year, and I finally got through it, and it took me some time. I thought, ‘You know what, you accomplish a lot. You should be proud of yourself.’” [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opened up about The Rock staying away from backstage politics

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opened up about The Rock being away from the politics backstage in WWE.

Angle stated on a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show that The Rock was always away from the politics in the company and just focused on his job.

Angle detailed:

"Rock was never political," Angle said. "He never got involved with any of the finishes. He always did what he was told to do, and that's what I loved about Rock. He always took the high road and never tried to go behind somebody's back and get a finish changed." [H/T: Wrestling INC]

It would be exciting to see if Angle would make any further appearances in the company or not.

