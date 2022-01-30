WWE Hall of Famer Lita hits back at big criticism against her return

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently discussed why it's good to have former superstars return to compete in events today.

During her appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, a recent criticism was brought up concerning her Royal Rumble spot. Booker T pointed out how some people were saying that she takes up a younger superstar's spot. However, she hit back at the notion of a different approach.

The Extreme Diva explained how people from older generations can bring back some of the older fans. Following that, the up-and-coming superstars will have an advantage when it comes to retaining attention. Lita also said that if anyone backstage has this approach then it would be their inability to look at the bigger picture. Here's what Lita had to say:

"I mean if you are going to make an entire show, you know there are people coming in for a night or a short time, it is to build and to mix and to get older generations of stars who may have fallen out of wrestling to pop back in and now they are with you. For the current roster not to see to that way is short-sighted, right? Like, let these people who have come in and paved the way spark energy and maybe bring some of their old fans back, and then we will take off and leave them there with you. And now the ball is back in your court, it is in your hands to pull these extra fans back on board."

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas Fully felt the love and support tonight at the @wwe #RoyalRumble2022 it meant the world to me. Thank you! Fully felt the love and support tonight at the @wwe #RoyalRumble2022 it meant the world to me. Thank you!

Lita excels at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Lita walked out to one of the loudest pops at Royal Rumble 2022. She was one of the 30 participants in the women's match and eliminated IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James from the match.

Lita was great inside the ring until she was eliminated by Charlotte Flair. The two superstars were previously involved in an altercation on WWE SmackDown.

The Hall of Famer has said that she has another WWE run left in her. Could she be involved in a feud with Charlotte Flair moving forward?

Also Read Article Continues below

Should you choose to use any of the quotes from the article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and link to the podcast.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Arjun