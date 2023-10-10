WWE Hall of Famer no longer with the company - Report

WWE has undergone significant changes since the merger with UFC to form the new company called TKO Group Holdings. From talent cuts to employee releases, the Stamford-based company has parted ways with people working for them. According to a recent report, a Hall of Famer has recently left the company.

As per PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Warrior Award recipient Rich Hering, who was with the company for nearly 50 years, quietly left the company last week.

The WWE Hall of Famer was the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management for over fifty years. The officiant for the Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth wedding at SummerSlam 1991 started working with the company when Vince McMahon Sr was in charge.

It is believed that leaving the company was his personal choice. Even though people asked him to stay, the Warrior Award recipient followed his decision.

Rich Hering talks about how Vince McMahon and WWE surprised him

After being recognized with the 2021 Warrior Award, Rich Hering revealed that Vince McMahon surprised him with the honor. He did not know about his induction beforehand.

Hering stated that he knows the value of the honor he is receiving and takes great pride in it.

"Well you know, for the guy that pretty much knows everything going on, I knew nothing. Vince surprised me on Monday, right after we flew down here and he said he had to see me and he advised me that I was going into the Hall of Fame. It was a shock, more so it's a tremendous honor. I know what the Warrior Award means. And I know what it stands for. And to be recognized by management and your peers is a tremendous honor and it's one I don't take lightly," he said. [From 0:07 to 0:47]

