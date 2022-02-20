WWE Hall of Famer claimed he'd eat Roman Reigns in his prime 

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been nearly unstoppable over the last two years, or as he likes to call it, in "god mode." Before their match, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg claimed that he'd eat Reigns for lunch during his prime.

Speaking on La Previa de WWE ahead of his Universal Championship match against The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, Goldberg stated that if this match had happened when he was in his prime, Reigns would've had no chance. He further added that he wanted to have this match years ago.

"I feel very indifferent. Goldberg in his prime would eat Roman Reigns for lunch and there would be absolutely no competition, period, end of story. It's a match that I wanted to have happen 2 years ago, 10 years ago, but the fact is that I'm not in control of everything and I asked to compete no matter what the time, no matter what the location, no matter what stage I am in my life," said Goldberg. (h/t Fightful)

Roman Reigns made Goldberg pass out at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship was the opening match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The match was exactly what fans expected, a short, hard-hitting bout. While Goldberg managed to deliver a couple of spears, Reigns locked him in the Guillotine lock and made him pass out to win the match and spectacularly retain his title.

It is to be seen what the future holds for Goldberg after this match, which was his last one as part of the current WWE contract. As for The Tribal Chief, he is set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 later this year.

Edited by Pratik Singh

