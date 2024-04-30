WWE Hall of Famer makes bold claim about Cody Rhodes’ character

Cody Rhodes is one of the most beloved babyfaces in WWE. However, former World Champion The Undertaker recently made an intriguing claim regarding The American Nightmare.

The 38-year-old defeated Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows earlier this month to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, ending a 1,316-day title reign. Rhodes is set for his first title defense as he faces AJ Styles in a championship bout at Backlash.

Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38 as a babyface and has yet to turn heel. Speaking on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker stated that he thinks the former AEW star would be a good heel. The Phenom further pointed out that he gets 'heel vibes' from the Universal Champion:

"I don't know that he would switch as a champion, but I don't know what the approach would be there. I think he would be a good heel. He gives me heel vibes. I could see him very easily being smug and better than that. Don't get carried away. That's all work, but I can see it. I feel it in his character," he said. [H/TWrestlingNews.co]

Former WWE Superstar suggests how Cody Rhodes should be booked

Despite his portrayal as an ultimate babyface, former WWE Superstar Ryback suggests that Cody Rhodes should slowly turn heel.

Speaking on Ryback TV, the 42-year-old stated that the former AEW star would turn heel after the power associated with the title would go to his head. He further stated that The American Nightmare and Triple H might have already thought this through:

"We've talked about that, and the way to do this then is to keep the title on him and let that story start unfolding within the story of him being the champion (...) That, to me, where essentially the championship goes to his head, the fame, the money, the success, he now used everybody to get what he wanted. I guarantee you that he's probably already thought this through, him and Hunter. I think, though, that would be the long play for the next year," he said.

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles signed the contract for the championship match at Backlash this past Friday on SmackDown. The two veteran performers showed mutual respect and shook hands. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious at the Premium Live Event in France.