WWE Hall of Famer makes first statement after undergoing emergency surgery

A WWE Hall of Famer is out of the hospital and has made his first comments after an undisclosed emergency surgery over the weekend.

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was rushed to a medical facility after getting honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association in New York on Friday evening. He underwent emergency surgery the following day, and it was reportedly successful.

The nature of the procedure was not revealed, but Duggan had battled prostate cancer a couple of years ago. On Monday, the 69-year-old WWE legend announced that he was out of Glen Falls Hospital and thanked everyone who helped him through the ordeal.

"Out of the HOSPITAL!!! Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the @GlensFallsHosp. You made a rough few days much easier!! Also, thanks to all of you who had a thought and a prayer for me as we went through this difficult time. Love you!" Duggan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Apart from prostate cancer and his recent health scare, Jim Duggan tore his rotator cuff in 2013, had a heart procedure to fix his atrial fibrillation in 2018, and battled a heart infection a year later.

Jim Duggan's last WWE match

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan is currently signed to a WWE Legends deal, but it has been a while since he made a television appearance.

He last wrestled for the company on the March 4, 2013 episode of RAW. He defeated Jack Swagger by disqualification in Buffalo, New York.

Duggan is mainly known as the first superstar to win the Royal Rumble in 1988. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 for all of his contributions to the industry.

Despite his age and all the injuries over the years, Duggan has not officially retired from wrestling. He last wrestled on May 12, 2019, at Destina World Wrestling's Destiny Sunday Night Power Slam event in Ontario, Canada.

What's your favorite moment of "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's career? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.