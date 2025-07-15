WWE Hall of Famer makes RAW in-ring return after 7 years 

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made her RAW in-ring return on the latest episode of the show. She wrestled Chelsea Green in a singles match.

The last time the former Divas Champion competed on the red brand was on October 8, 2018. She, Ronda Rousey, and Brie Bella defeated The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan) in a six-woman tag team match.

Nikki Bella was a participant in the women's battle royal at Evolution, which was on by Stephanie Vaquer. During her match against Chelsea Green on WWE RAW this week, she planted the latter with a snap suplex. Green sent her into the barricade and hit her with a neckbreaker in the ring for a two-count.

The Hot Mess tried to go for the Unpretty-her but got nailed with a sit-out facebuster, which got a two-count. Alba Fyre attacked Nikki Bella while the referee was distracted. However, the WWE Hall of Famer managed to hit Chelsea Green with the Rack attack 2.0 and pinned her to win the match via pinfall.

Nikki Bella got attacked by The Secret Hervice immediately after the bell rang. Stephanie Vaquer came to her rescue, and the babyfaces stood tall.

