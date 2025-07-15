  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nikki Bella
  • WWE Hall of Famer makes RAW in-ring return after 7 years 

WWE Hall of Famer makes RAW in-ring return after 7 years 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 15, 2025 03:00 GMT
This was the RAW after WWE Evolution (Images via WWE.com)
This was the RAW after WWE Evolution (Images via WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made her RAW in-ring return on the latest episode of the show. She wrestled Chelsea Green in a singles match.

Ad

The last time the former Divas Champion competed on the red brand was on October 8, 2018. She, Ronda Rousey, and Brie Bella defeated The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan) in a six-woman tag team match.

Nikki Bella was a participant in the women's battle royal at Evolution, which was on by Stephanie Vaquer. During her match against Chelsea Green on WWE RAW this week, she planted the latter with a snap suplex. Green sent her into the barricade and hit her with a neckbreaker in the ring for a two-count.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Hot Mess tried to go for the Unpretty-her but got nailed with a sit-out facebuster, which got a two-count. Alba Fyre attacked Nikki Bella while the referee was distracted. However, the WWE Hall of Famer managed to hit Chelsea Green with the Rack attack 2.0 and pinned her to win the match via pinfall.

Nikki Bella got attacked by The Secret Hervice immediately after the bell rang. Stephanie Vaquer came to her rescue, and the babyfaces stood tall.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications