WWE Hall of Famer makes shocking revelation about Shane McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently made a shocking revelation about Shane McMahon. The former Executive Vice President of the Stamford-based company departed from the wrestling promotion last year.

Shane McMahon has experienced several extreme moments over the years. Throughout his wrestling career, he has taken several insane bumps, including going through glass, jumping off tall structures, and more.

In a recent interview with CasinoBeats, Mick Foley was asked if the 55-year-old was born fearless or if he trained his mind. The hardcore legend revealed that Shane-O-Mac's former group, Mean Street Posse, once told him that McMahon was always like that. The veteran added that Pete Gas, one of the stable members, said that the former WWE World Cup winner used to do car surfing at sixty miles per hour.

"I don’t know. I hear from the Mean Street Posse that he [Shane McMahon] was always kind of fearless. One of them, Pete Gas, said they used to go out and he’d be car surfing at 60 miles per hour. You wouldn’t get me on the top of a car at all. Of course, I couldn’t balance up there. So I don’t know if it’s always been in him, but since his teen years, I think he’s been pretty fearless. Maybe if something was to earn his dad’s approval maybe a rebellion, but I think he was always a thrill seeker," he said. [H/T: CasinoBeats]

WWE Hall of Famer claims he could not reveal his best moment with Shane McMahon

Wrestling veteran The Godfather has often talked about his friendship with Shane McMahon. During an earlier episode of his Poddin' Ain't Easy podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer made a surprising revelation.

The former Intercontinental Champion stated that Shane-O-Mac used to drive him and The Undertaker to strip clubs every night. The Godfather added he could not mention the 'cool things' he and McMahon had done together.

"Here's the deal: Shane used to drive – me and 'Taker would go out every night to strip clubs, and Vince didn't want us to get no DUIs, so Shane used to drive me and 'Taker all the time. Dude, I got a lot of cool things with him but I can't say 'em!" he noted. "I'm the Godfather, don't forget, and he's hanging with me and 'Taker, and strippers, and Jack Daniels – C'mon man?" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Following his WWE release, Shane McMahon met with Tony Khan, leading to speculations of him moving to AEW. It will be interesting to see if he ever joins the Jacksonville-based promotion.

