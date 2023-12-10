WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise appearance on major show

A WWE Hall of Famer made an unexpected appearance on the final Premium Live Event of 2023.

'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels opened NXT Deadline tonight in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He's the head booker of the developmental brand, and he's responsible for grooming future WWE megastars for the main roster.

This is the first time in a prolonged time that he's been part of a televised in-ring segment on a major event. Shawn Michaels welcomed the fans to the show and asked them if they were ready, which is one of D-Generation X's catchphrases.

He was then interrupted by CM Punk, who also made his first in-ring appearance on NXT in a long time. The Straight Edge Superstar and HBK took a selfie in the ring, and the former teased signing with the brand.

NXT Deadline is the final Premium Live Event before the Royal Rumble, one of the most anticipated shows of the year. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have already announced that they'll compete in the 30-man match. If they win the bout, they could main event WrestleMania 40 and face Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns in a world title match.

