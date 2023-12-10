WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise return on major event  after undergoing surgery

'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels wasn't the only WWE Hall of Famer who made a surprise appearance on NXT Deadline.

Former United States Champion Rey Mysterio also showed up during the event, which was his first appearance since undergoing surgery. He was taken out by Santos Escobar during an episode of SmackDown, and had to have surgery on his knee.

At NXT Deadline, the final WWE Premium Live Event of the year, Dominik Mysterio defended his North American Championship against Dragon Lee. Rey Mysterio came out to support Lee, and he was on commentary during the match.

The Master of the 619 was on crutches, which means he's not medically cleared to compete yet. After a very competitive match, Dragon Lee pinned Dirty Dom to become the new North American Champion, his first title in WWE.

Dominik's Mami Rhea Ripley wasn't there to help him, neither was the rest of The Judgment Day. It'll be interesting to see how the group reacts to his title loss. Meanwhile, after Dragon Lee won the title, he was congratulated by Rey Mysterio. The wrestling legend was obviously happy that his son is no longer champion.

