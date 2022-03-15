WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announces new podcast 

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to announce that he's going to be hosting a new podcast series.

Foley has only made occasional WWE appearances following his last full-time TV run as RAW General Manager between 2016 and 2017. He was last seen on WWE programming being attacked by former superstar "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Though often vocal with his opinions on social media, Foley has more or less remained out of the spotlight since 2018. Now, however, it appears Foley is making headlines for a new endeavor in the world of podcasting.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the Hardcore Legend revealed that he will host a new show entitled "Foley is Pod". No further details or dates have been announced, but this obviously indicates an imminent debut for the podcast.

The tweet, featuring the show's logo on a backdrop of Foley's signature red-and-black flannel, was simply captioned with 'Foley is POD, coming soon.'

Mick Foley has led a very different career outside the ring

Though he is mostly known for his extreme in-ring antics and various larger-than-life personas, Mrs Foley's Baby Boy has maintained a much calmer career on the side.

Mick Foley is a multi-time New York Times bestselling author and has a total of 11 published books to his name. His first outing, an autobiography entitled "Have A Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks", was released in 1999 and topped the New York Times bestseller list.

As did the 2001 follow-up "Foley Is Good: And the Real World is Faker than Wrestling". His third effort, "The Hardcore Diaries" also spent time on the bestseller list.

The former WWE Champion has also published two works of fiction and four children’s books.

