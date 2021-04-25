WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny had one of the greatest celebrity matches at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently commented on Bad Bunny's performance, both in the ring and on Saturday Night Live. Foley expressed how happy he is to have the rapper associated with pro-wrestling.

Mick Foley shared a post on Twitter after seeing the rerun of Bad Bunny's performance on Saturday Night Live with the WWE 24/7 Championship. Check out the tweet below:

"Watching #BadBunny perform with the @WWE 24/7 title on @nbcsnl. A rerun...but, still. What a credit to the wrestling biz @sanbenito has turned out to be."

Bad Bunny came out on top in his WrestleMania match against The Miz and John Morrison. The rapper had fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest by his side, but it was his performance that really wowed the audience.

Bad Bunny's upcoming concert tickets were sold out in record time

Many fans will be hoping to see Bad Bunny return to the ring soon, especially after his stellar performance at WrestleMania. However, it is unlikely that he will be wrestling anytime soon as he has a new tour coming up, which was sold out in record time.

WWE congratulated the former WWE 24/7 Champion on his record selling tour, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.

The tour begins in February 2022 and ends in April of the same year. The rapper will be busy promoting his tour and may not have time to train for his next match.

However, given how great Bad Bunny's performance was at WrestleMania 37, it wouldn't be a surprise if he stepped foot in a squared circle in the future.

