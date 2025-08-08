WWE Hall of Famer names best thing to ever happen in Charlotte Flair's career

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray made a surprising claim about Charlotte Flair. The veteran named what he believed was the best thing to ever happen in The Queen's illustrious wrestling career.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is often scrutinized by fans for being in the title picture very frequently. Flair faced criticism after she won the Royal Rumble match on her return from injury. However, the veteran has been receiving massive cheers from the crowd at the shows since she started teaming with Alexa Bliss.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray opined that teaming up with Little Miss Bliss, a star who the fans love, was the best thing to happen in Charlotte Flair's career. He noted that the traits of Flair's current character make her very likeable.

"I think this is the best thing maybe ever to happen to Charlotte in her career. We are now looking at Charlotte in a completely different light. She's vulnerable. She's becoming likable through her vulnerability. She's paired up, she's sharing the spotlight with a character and a woman that the universe loves," said Ray.

Bully Ray added that it would also keep Flair away from a singles championship for the time being. He noted that Charlotte could be added to the title picture once the fans start asking for it.

"It's time to keep Charlotte Flair away from the championship for a while. And when will the time be right for Charlotte to be back in the Championship picture? When the fans start clamoring for Charlotte. When you find a woman that is so unstoppable that nobody can overcome that you got to pick up the bat phone and call Charlotte Flair," he added. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss says the pairing with Charlotte Flair came together randomly “We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t” (via TV Insider)

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the WWE Tag Team Championship in just their third match as a duo

Following an unsuccessful 2025 Queen of the Ring campaign, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair joined forces and competed in a number one contender match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo won the bout but failed to replicate their success in the title contest at WWE Evolution.

However, Flair and Bliss challenged for the gold again at WWE SummerSlam. In what was only their third match as a tag team, the experienced duo defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to secure the win.

Flair and Bliss successfully defended their titles against the members of The Judgement Day on the RAW following the Biggest Party of the Summer. Only time will tell what's next for the champions.

