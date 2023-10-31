WWE Hall of Famer is obsessed with Rhea Ripley, wants to join The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day have been one of the hottest acts in WWE over the last year. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson admitted she is "obsessed" with the Women's World Champion right now.

Ripley has arguably been the standout female star in WWE's women's division in recent months. The 27-year-old often appears in multiple segments on RAW. She also receives lots of time on the microphone alongside Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Wilson appeared in WCW in 1999 and 2000 before working for WWE between 2001 and 2008. The 48-year-old spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention about her admiration for Ripley:

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley," Wilson said. "Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it." [5:32 – 6:05]

Watch the video above to hear Torrie Wilson reveal which two-time WWE Hall of Famer encouraged her to join the wrestling business.

Torrie Wilson cuts a promo on Rhea Ripley

Asked to send a message down the camera to Rhea Ripley, Torrie Wilson responded with a light-hearted threat for the RAW star.

The former fitness competitor also acknowledged she would almost certainly be on the receiving end of a beatdown if she and Ripley ever crossed paths:

"Rhea, I'm gonna step into that ring and I'm gonna be ready to kick your a**," Wilson continued. "You know what, it's gonna take one move, one little b***h-slap, to my face and I'll be down. I know you got me but, you know what, I'm so obsessed with you, I'll let you pin me. I'll let you kick my a** for free. Okay? That's my promo on you. That's a horrible promo, but I love her so much." [6:43 – 7:05]

Wilson mostly performed as a babyface during her wrestling career. The popular star added that she would be prepared to portray a villain in the unlikely event she joined Ripley's Judgment Day group:

"Yeah, I do kinda love them," Wilson said. "I'd have to turn heel, but sometimes you gotta do that." [7:09 – 7:16]

Wilson last wrestled for WWE in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted almost four minutes before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

What would you like to see next from Rhea Ripley in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

