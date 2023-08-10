WWE Hall of Famer offers to teach finisher to Elon Musk for his fight against Mark Zuckerberg

A WWE Hall of Famer has offered her services to Elon Musk to help him prepare for his rumored fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk started his feud with Zuckerberg after he acquired Twitter back in October. The Tesla CEO was unhappy with Zuckerberg's plans to introduce a competitor to Twitter under his Meta Platforms. It was launched last month and is called Threads.

Several MMA fighters have already chosen sides and offered to train the billionaires. Musk recently joked on Twitter (or X, if you prefer) that he'll be using WWE as his style in his fight with Zuckerberg.

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson then offered to help him train and proposed teaching him her signature move.

"Hey @elonmusk I'm retired from @WWE but would like to gift this finisher to you. It’s called the Tush Push. Please use it on Zuck," Wilson wrote.

The Tush Push is Wilson's version of Rikishi's Stink Face. It might be effective in a wrestling match, but it would be unlikely to work in a real mixed martial arts fight.

Triple H offers to train Elon Musk in the WWE style

WWE's chief content officer Triple H saw what Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday and responded to the Space X CEO. The Game offered to train Musk and alluded to his experience using the X sign during his career.

"Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign," Triple H tweeted.

Triple H, along with D-Generation X, made the crotch chop famous. Maybe Musk could use the taunt more often to get under the skin of Mark Zuckerberg. With WWE officially merging with UFC's parent company Endeavor later this year, perhaps the Musk vs. Zuck super fight could happen under WWE rules.

Would you like to see Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg under MMA rules or in a predetermined setting? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

