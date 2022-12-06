WWE Hall of Famer open to making WWE return to manage Lacey Evans

A couple of years ago, WWE signed Lacey Evans, a former Marine military police officer, to a contract. She has struggled to connect with the WWE Universe recently and is not receiving the support she wants on the main roster, but a WWE Hall of Famer is determined to alter that.

From 2016 through 2019, Lacey served on the NXT roster before being promoted to the main roster. The Sassy Southern Belle's professional wrestling career has had its ups and downs, but it hasn't given her the boost she wanted. Sgt. Slaughter, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, has expressed a desire to rejoin the company and manage Lacey.

On Twitter, a fan recently questioned Sarge about potentially managing Lacey and giving her the exposure she merits as a former Marine commander. Slaughter replied that he just needs the opportunity.

“Need The Opportunity,” Slaughter answered.

It would be very interesting to see Sgt. Slaughter being the manager for Lacey Evans in the coming future as they both have a similar gimmick to offer. And in the Triple H regime, anything would be possible.

Lacey Evans has gone through two gimmick changes in her WWE run

Lacey Evans has been in WWE for a couple of years; however, she has not been so successful in getting over with the WWE Universe and has gone through two gimmick changes. It's possible that she will be going through one more change as shown recently in her new package video.

Under the management led by Triple H, it would be very much possible for the Sassy Southern Belle to get the recognition she deserves from the fans and take her wrestling career to new heights.

Lacey has been very successful in transforming herself from a former Military police officer in the Marines to a WWE Superstar.

