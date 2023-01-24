WWE Hall of Famer won't be part of RAW XXX despite being advertised 

WWE is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW in a few hours' time, but it appears that the show will go ahead without one of the advertised legends.

Booker T was expected to be part of the show since the former world champion currently works for the company on its NXT brand. Ahead of the event, Booker took to his Hall of Fame podcast to claim that he won't be at the show.

“I’m right here at home. Unless they’re going to send a jet to pick me up and get me there quick, I will not be at RAW XXX tonight. I got NXT tomorrow and I definitely have to be prepared for that. We got the Rumble on Saturday and I’m ready for the kickoff show. I have a lot of stuff going on. I wish I could be at RAW XXX tonight." (h/t Ringsidenews)

Booker T was one of several legends expected to be in attendance alongside the likes of The Undertaker, Lita, Ted DiBiase, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

Bray Wyatt could be part of WWE RAW XXX

Despite being a SmackDown Superstar, Bray Wyatt has been rumored to be heading over to RAW for the anniversary show. Recent reports from Fightful Select suggest that the former WWE Champion could be part of a segment with The Undertaker.

Wyatt famously lost to The Deadman back at WrestleMania 31 in what many believed would be a "passing of the torch" match, but instead that could take place tonight on RAW.

Wyatt is currently set to wrestle LA Knight at Royal Rumble in a bizarre Pitch Black match after weeks of issues between the two men.

