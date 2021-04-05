"He contributed so much to making me look dominant as a performer" - WWE Hall of Famer pays tribute to Santino Marella

Santino Marella is a WWE Legend and probably one of the funniest characters to ever grace a WWE ring. His character was so unique that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently paid tribute to him.

In a bonus clip from her WWE Icons documentary, Phoenix talked about her special friendship with Santino Marella and their run in WWE as Glamarella.

Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella joined forces back in 2008, almost immediately after Phoenix lost the WWE Women's Championship to Mickie James. Their alliance had a romantic angle and was the source of a lot of WWE's comedic effect between 2008 and 2009.

The duo, promptly named Glamarella, had much success, with one of the highlights being at Summerslam. Santino Marella won the Intercontinental Championship and Beth the WWE Women's Championship in an interesting tag team match stipulation against Kofi Kingston and Mickie James.

Phoenix shared kind words for Santino in a bonus clip from her WWE Icons documentary.

"We had a lot of awesome adventures together as a tandem. Where Santino would do everything in his power to get me to laugh. He contributed so much to making me look dominant as a performer. Probably my favorite time in my career."

Selfless, charismatic, hilarious and a perpetual ray of sunshine, it was never work when I got to be beside @milanmiracle ! Love this tribute to #Glamarella and a bonus scene from the sitcom pilot we filmed! #WWEIcons https://t.co/MWwZRsiQeB — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) April 4, 2021

Unfortunately Glamarella would come to an end at the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25, when Santino Marella dawned the character of his sister Santina Marella and eliminated Beth Phoenix to become Miss WrestleMania. All things considered, their run together was certainly a highlight in both their careers.

Santino Marella's WWE career

His run as one half of Glamarella was just part of Santino Marella's great career with WWE. He spent nine years with the company from 2007 to 2016, during which he won numerous titles and accolades.

Advertisement

Marella is a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a one-time United States Champion and both the inaugural and final winner of Miss WrestleMania.

Why do they call #SantinoMarella the MILAN MIRACLE? It all started ON THIS DAY in 2007... @milanmiracle #RAW pic.twitter.com/PLcds5j5Sl — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2017

His last major run with WWE was in 2014, where he was involved in a storyline with Emma (now Tenille Dashwood). Since then, he has made a few sporadic appearances at major WWE events.

A case could be made to have Santino Marella inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Do you think the Milan Miracle deserves to go into the hall? Let us know down below.