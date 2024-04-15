WWE Hall of Famer poses with Kevin Owens amid undesirable situation

WWE legend Mick Foley recently took to Instagram to share his experience of meeting Kevin Owens and other SmackDown stars at an airport.

Owens is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE because of his hard-hitting wrestling style and charisma. Foley also was popular among fans due to the aforementioned qualities during his active career. At WrestleMania XL, The Prizefighter failed to capture the United States Championship from Logan Paul. However, he was appreciated by viewers for delivering a stellar performance.

Mick Foley recently shared a picture with Kevin Owens on Instagram. In the post's caption, he revealed that their flight was delayed by eight hours and they were eventually booked on the same aircraft the following day. The WWE Hall of Famer also wrote the following about meeting some SmackDown stars for the first time:

"KNOWIN’ KEVIN OWENS! While not even a chance encounter with the great Kevin Owens could eliminate the frustration of an eight-hour flight delay…it certainly helped! It was great to run into Kevin and several members of the #SmackDown roster - some of whom I had never met before!… Eventually, we were all booked on a flight the next day - so if some of the SmackDown superstars looked a weary last night, please cut them a little slack… …have a nice day!"

Kevin Owens discussed his recent run in WWE

Kevin Owens has had a rollercoaster year in WWE, facing prominent names like Logan Paul, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Owens recalled winning tag team gold alongside Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. He further detailed how facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL was always one of his dreams.

"Well, you know, this year has been pretty interesting. You know we, me and Sami [Zayn] won the tag titles last year. That was huge and then after that it kind of felt like a whole bunch of nothing happened for a while but that's just the nature of what we do, it's very cyclical. But now to be in a match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania, you know, no disrespect to Logan Paul he's there obviously but as a lifelong wrestling fan to be in the ring with Randy Orton at WrestleMania, that's pretty special so, you know, it all ended up fine in the end."

On Night Two of The Show of Shows, Logan Paul pinned Owens after Orton took out the latter with an RKO. It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for the trio following WrestleMania.

