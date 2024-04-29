WWE Hall of Famer poses with Lita, shares major announcement for an upcoming popular show

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his social media account and shared a photo with Lita ahead of the American reality television series Most Wanted Treasures.

The American series premiered on A&E on April 18, 2021, and since then, it has featured several wrestling personalities. The series features Hall of Famers and legendary figures who travel the world searching for collectibles related to pro wrestling. An exciting third season of the show began on April 14, bringing new episodes of WWE Rivals, Most Wanted Treasures and Biography: WWE Legends.

Mick Foley took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Lita and promoted an episode of the show. The legend also mentioned how amazing the journey has been for the duo. He penned an interesting note regarding the recent episode about The Miz's most prized possessions.

The Hall of Famer wrote:

"HANGING WITH LITA I have been waiting for the perfect time to share this photo — and right now seems to be that time. It’s one of my favorites… You can tell that @machetegirl and I had a blast working on #MostWantedTreasures together! Check out tonight‘s episode on @wweonae if you can — we are tracking down some of @mikethemiz’s most prized possessions. I think you will enjoy it! …have a nice day!"

Check out Foley's Instagram post below:

WWE legend Mick Foley opened up about a tense moment with Madusa on Most Wanted Treasures

Mick Foley is part of the Most Wanted Treasures show, and the veteran has previously opened up about how things took an unexpected turn with Madusa.

During an edition of Foley is Pod, The Hardcore Legend asserted that things got a little tense with her. He also cued the fans by stating that there was an underlying reason why the WWF Women's Championship belt wasn't displayed at the Royal Rumble in January.

"Things got a little tense with Madusa where I was worried about how she was going to come across, but I don't want to give too much away. Let's just say there's a reason why that women's championship belt wasn't on display at the Royal Rumble," said Foley.

Fans are eager to discover which legendary figures will appear in the upcoming season 3 of Most Wanted Treasures.

