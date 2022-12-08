WWE Hall of Famer pretended to be injured while on tour, claims William Regal

After more than 30 years in the business, William Regal has experienced some absurd things while on the road, whether in WWE or WCW. He has now shared an exciting story about Scott Hall.

Regal met Hall while touring Germany for World Championship Wrestling in 1989. Both legends later went on to have successful careers across different companies.

Speaking on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, the English star said that Scott Hall faked an injury to give Regal a chance of being signed by the company.

"He pretended to hurt his elbow and told the agent, ‘keep this lad on the tour, for the next four days.’ So he pretended to hurt his arm and he stayed on the tour. At the end of it they said, ‘we like you, we’ll get hold of you when the time’s right,’" said Regal. (From 2:03:55 to 2:04:30)

Check out the full interview below:

Scott Hall sadly passed away on March 14 this year after suffering multiple heart attacks. Hall's legendary career was honored by WWE as he was inducted twice into the Hall of Fame.

William Regal may be on his way back to WWE

After being released by WWE at the start of 2022, the 54-year-old joined All Elite Wrestling in March. However, with Triple H now in charge, Regal, a close friend of The Game, may be returning to his old stomping grounds.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Regal is expected to be back in WWE at the beginning of 2023.

"In an update on William Regal, PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected to officially start after the New Year." (H/T PWInsider)

During his time in WWE, William Regal won multiple titles, including the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships. He also won the prestigious King of the Ring Tournament in 2008.

What did you make of William Regal's brief stint in AEW? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

