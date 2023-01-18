WWE Hall of Famer pushing for a return to his regular position?

Jerry "The King" Lawler is one of the WWE legends announced for Monday Night RAW's 30th anniversary special next week. He has not been shy about hinting that he wants to return to the commentary booth.

Lawler took to Twitter to hype up his appearance with some other Hall of Famers and legends with the tweet posted below:

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler See you all next week on the 30th anniversary of WWE's MONDAY NIGHT RAW!!! See you all next week on the 30th anniversary of WWE's MONDAY NIGHT RAW!!! https://t.co/zrhtoTpFS6

However, he has been active on his page liking and retweeting posts about possibly returning to the commentary booth. He retweeted a bunch of fans' responses, including this one:

Dan Koehler @bigDanK1280 @JerryLawler Raw has NEVER been the same without you at the announcer’s table! You truly set the standard! @JerryLawler Raw has NEVER been the same without you at the announcer’s table! You truly set the standard!

It has not been announced if Jerry "The King" Lawler is set to appear on the show in a segment or if he will be at the commentary table at any point, so be on the lookout for that possibility.

Who else is slated to appear at WWE RAW 30?

Jerry "The King" Lawler is not the only face set to appear on the monumental episode of WWE's flagship show. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, many former wrestlers and talent are already set for the show.

These names include The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Road Dogg, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Farooq, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle, and the Bella Twins. However, there could be more surprises in store.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Set for WWE Raw 30:



Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker

Teddy Long

X-Pac

Kurt Angle

Jerry Lawler

Bella Twins

Road Dogg

Faarooq

On the most recent episode of RAW, The Bloodline announced that there will be a ceremony to acknowledge The Tribal Chief and WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, with every generation of The Bloodline being in attendance so there could be more of the Samoan dynasty in attendance for this episode.

Ric Flair spoke on his To Be The Man podcast and talked about being excited to see Hulk Hogan on the show, all but confirming Hogan's attendance as well. Flair also mentioned wanting to see Vince McMahon, but that is just speculation at this point and nothing has been reported as of this writing.

Do you want to see Jerry Lawler back on commentary? Tell us in the comments section below.

