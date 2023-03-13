WWE Hall of Famer questions whether fans want to see Brock Lesnar have another match against former champion 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is wondering whether fans are interested in seeing another match between former world champions Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley after what happened last time.

The two behemoths collided for the third time at Elimination Chamber last month. The bout had an anti-climatic finish, as The Beast Incarnate kicked The All Mighty below the belt, causing the referee to end the match in a Disqualification victory for Lashley.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he was expecting more from the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match. He questioned whether the WWE Universe would want to see them work on another program.

"I don't know what happened with the Bobby and Brock thing. Seemed like it was getting some steam and then - I can't tell you what happened because I don't know. Did I want to see it played out in grand fashion? Man, heck yeah. Are we going to be waiting another year? Is it ever gonna happen really? I don't know. Question is, is it something the fans want to see? Is it something the people are buzzing about? Was the people really buzzing about Brock and Bobby?" said Booker. [57:54-58:35]

Booker T shares his thoughts on Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39

The Beast Incarnate's next opponent will be none other than 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos, and the two titans will battle it out for the first time at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Booker T expressed that Brock Lesnar will be playing the role of David while Omos will be The Giant in this instance.

"For Brock Lesnar, with someone like Omos, that's a story for me like a Rock 1,2 and 3. We can get three films out of this story right here. It's normally David against Goliath in the opposite fashion for Brock Lesnar, but now he's David in this situation. Brock's a babyface right now, but do you know how big of a babyface this could make him? Over a period of the next 365 days, to next year's WrestleMania?" [1:01:25-1:02:08 ]

Lesnar vs. Omos will undoubtedly be a hard-hitting match. Omos has been represented by MVP, who presented the match to Lesnar.

It remains to be seen how the veteran will try to influence the match in his client's favor as he faces The Beast Incarnate.

