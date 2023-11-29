WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Charlotte Flair's recent update, asks for a Deathmatch against the latter

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently expressed his desire to have a Death match against Charlotte Flair.

Bubba Ray Dudley, currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, was part of the legendary tag team and Hall of Fame duo, The Dudley Boyz. The veteran remains quite active on all social media platforms, showering praises and crtical comments for the WWE Superstars in limelight. Recently, Ray took to social media to praise The Usos. He added that in the current scenario, they were the greatest working tag team on the planet today.

The Queen had recently posted a photo of herself, mentioning that she was not yet in her prime days. Responding to the same post, Bully Ray commented that he wanted to have a Deathmatch with her when she had reached her goals. The Triple Crown and Women's Grand Slam Champion did not reply to Ray's comment.

Bully Ray wrote:

"I wanna have a Deathmatch w/ you when you are.(emojis)"

Checkout the screengrab of Bully Ray's comment on Twitter:

Bianca Belair opened up on having a bout with Charlotte Flair in a singles contest

WWE SmackDown Superstar, Bianca Belair opened up on having a bout with Charlotte Flair in a singles contest.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bianca Belair shared her views about Flair. The EST spoke on how she had high regards for The Queen as though the latter came from a wrestling background, but she had no experience when it came to wrestling.

Belair also added that she saw a parallel between both of them, and wished to face her in the squared circle if she ever got an opportunity to be in the same company.

"Because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her,'" Belair said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Charlotte Flair in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.